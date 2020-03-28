Sure He's in Drag, but Where Did Bad Bunny Get the Hand Sanitizer in His New Music Video?

Screenshot : YouTube

Bad Bunny’s new music video for “Yo Perreo Sola” ends with a PSA I can best paraphrase by quoting Demi Lovato, “GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER.” Directly, the edict reads, “Si no quiere bailar contigo, respeta, ella perra sola,” which, translated to English, means, “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”



It’s important for obvious reasons but particularly essential to bring up here because I missed it the first seven times I watched the music video, mainly due to the fact that I spent forty-five minutes clicking back in the video to take it in frame by frame. I may have even watched a portion of it at quarter-speed, but I will not be commenting further on that at this time.

In this case, the “she” who is twerking alone is Bad Bunny in some very well-executed drag. My personal favorite look is the one he serves just before the one minute mark, wearing a breastplate that would make Alexis Mateo proud, which I would love to find out was purchased at Boobs for Queens dot com, although I suspect it wasn’t. A very very very close second is not necessarily drag but is the kilt-in-the-pool look he’s wearing while being restrained by several stunning women who could be extras from Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which I only mean as a compliment, and who I would be completely willing to trade places with should they find themselves in need of a break.

As for what inspired Bunny’s foray into drag, talking to Rolling Stone he’d previously said of the song, “I wrote it from the perspective of a woman. I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.” As for the woman’s voice on the track, it’s singer Nesi, who is uncredited but essential to it nonetheless.

And, should you think that the importance of respecting women and the essential nature of red patent leather boots are the only messages of this music video, think again. About two minutes and thirty seconds into the video there’s a shot of Bad Bunny squeezing what appears to be hand sanitizer into his hands and then moments later making sure his mitts are completely sanitized, highlighting that although we all might be dancing alone right now, it’s important to continue to practice good hygiene. And to that point, I’d love to know where he got his hands on hand sanitizer right now. Asking for a friend, and also for myself.

Am I reading too much into this music video? Maybe! Am I going to stop watching it anytime soon? No! Will I attempt to fashion myself a kilt from my roommate’s towels while he’s out of town? Stay tuned to find out!

