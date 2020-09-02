Sure Enough, Harry and Meghan Will 'Inspire Hope' With a Big, Hulking Netflix Deal

Image : Dan Kitwood ( Getty Images )

In a move that surprises no one, especially not your humble royals correspondent, Harry and Meghan, formerly known as (and still technically) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed a big deal with Netflix to produce programming that “inspires hope.”

The New York Times reported:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have founded a yet-to-be-named production company and signed a multiyear deal with Netflix, which will pay them to make documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming — giving the couple a global platform six months after their dramatic decampment from the House of Windsor.

While they might appear on camera—I personally would bet you $50 that Harry will do some sort of Planet Earth adjacent green programming, in a bid to succeed David Attenborough as posh king of nature content, and Meghan has already done an interview with Gloria Steinem for the “Makers” platform—Meghan is insistent that she will not be returning to acting. “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope,” they said in a statement. “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.” That fits with the broader trend in Hollywood:

Content centered on social messages — racial justice, gender equity, mental well-being, environmental stewardship — has been hot in Hollywood for some time, and Netflix and Participant Media, founded by the eBay billionaire Jeff Skoll, have been at the center. Participant and Netflix backed Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed 2019 mini-series “When They See Us,” which depicted the excruciating toll that persecution and incarceration had on the teenage boys known as the Central Park Five. In 2018, Netflix struck a deal with Barack and Michelle Obama to produce shows and films

It’s not clear how much money they are getting, but Netflix is certainly willing to cut a big check for the name of prestige, and it doesn’t get too much more prestigious than one of Princess Diana’s kids.