According to some groundbreaking reporting from our friends at Page Six, Rami Malek was caught dining alone at “the bar of new Chelsea hotspot La Central in Hotel Americano on Monday.” He “enjoyed ceviche, pork tacos and brussels sprouts while sipping on a glass of Vinyes Singulars.” A source said, “He dined alone” and “was super humble and wonderful with the staff.”



To which I say—where is my article for eating alone? Or yours? Here are some alternative blog ideas, from me to you:

PHILADELPHIA, PA: Michelle, 29, a hard-working millennial, decided to stop by her local Irish pub to watch the game and eat french fries for dinner after work. She went home happy and beer full. A source said, “She was drunk and kind and bought me a round.”

For what it’s worth, I’ve seen three episodes of Mr. Robot. In terms of duration, that’s much longer than how much of Bohemian Rhapsody anyone could sit through. He’s a loner character in my brain, and now I know he’s a loner character in real life.

In a new interview with Essence, Diddy discusses life after Kim Porter’s untimely death with dream hampton. It’s really powerful stuff, especially when he mentions the last words she told him:

dream hampton: ESSENCE has made a historic—and possibly controversial—decision to put a man on the cover in celebration of Mother’s Day. This isn’t so much about you as a single father but as a tribute to Kim Porter. Her sudden passing affected people in such a profound way. Talk to us about that day, please. Sean “Puff” Combs: It’s a testament to who Kim was, how she touched people, the grace and poise she had, the way she changed a room as soon as she entered. She was unforgettable. That day turned my world upside down. Three days before she passed, she wasn’t feeling well. She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick. One night I was checking on her, and she was like, “Puffy, take care of my babies.” She actually said that to me before she died.

Wow.

