Winter is over, and good riddance. Find your sandals, throw away your sweaters, and most importantly, grab your sunglasses, much like I have done in these photos of myself, going about my daily life now that sunshine and warmth have vanquished the lingering seasonal chill.

Here’s me gazing into the three-day weekend, with its promises of cheeseburgers, cold beer, and reading while stretched out on the couch, having succumbed to the lassitude produced by hours upon hours outside in the sun.

Here’s also me, being responsible about sun protection for once.

Oh and look! Here I am going to see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 4DX next weekend, once we’ve really settled into the season.

And here’s you, with your invitation to my very first summer barbecue. Maybe we can all go to the pool later. Grab some piña colada fixings on your way over, won’t you?

