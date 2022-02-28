Well, we’ve finally seen something come of the tension between Roman Roy and Gerri Kellman: Actors Kieran Culkin and J. Smith Cameron brought the heat on Sunday when they shared an objectively hot kiss at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.



Upon the announcement that the cast of Succession had won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, Culkin gave the people what they wanted and smooched Cameron right on the mouth .

Considering Culkin’s Roman has already jacked off to Cameron’s Gerri an inordinate amount of times on the show, one might say this is tame by comparison. Others may argue, “Succession is merely a television show, get a life, these two people are friends .” To all of those people, I say: Let me live.

The kiss was only further accented by Logan Roy aka Brian Cox accepting the award alongside his co-stars on stage while wearing a mask that read “Fuck Off, ” before sarcastically quipping: “I don’t know if you can read this.” Say what you want about stan culture, but the Succession cast feels very much like a life imitates art type deal.