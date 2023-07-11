The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

It’s Amazon Prime Day(s) on Tuesday and Wednesday: the company’s 48-hour mega-sale where you can purchase anything and everything from Bluetooth speakers to kitchen sponges to shiny trash cans for a pretty significant discount. The sale is only available to Amazon prime members, but it’s a perfect time to get any high-priced items you’ve been eyeing for a while or to stock up on the lower-ticked things you use all the time. If we can’t change the system, we can at least purchase things within the system at 30-70% off.

All the Amazon Prime deals are living monsters—meaning they’ll be constantly changing and updating until Wednesday evening. And wit h the sheer number of items on sale, it’s dizzying to know where to even begin, so we thought we’d lend you a hand and share what we’ll be buying.