The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day

It's a billionaire's world and we're just trying to buy some half-off Levi's jeans and discounted Crest White Strips in it.

ByJezebel Staff
It’s Amazon Prime Day(s) on Tuesday and Wednesday: the company’s 48-hour mega-sale where you can purchase anything and everything from Bluetooth speakers to kitchen sponges to shiny trash cans for a pretty significant discount. The sale is only available to Amazon prime members, but it’s a perfect time to get any high-priced items you’ve been eyeing for a while or to stock up on the lower-ticked things you use all the time. If we can’t change the system, we can at least purchase things within the system at 30-70% off.

All the Amazon Prime deals are living monsters—meaning they’ll be constantly changing and updating until Wednesday evening. And with the sheer number of items on sale, it’s dizzying to know where to even begin, so we thought we’d lend you a hand and share what we’ll be buying.

Amazon’s Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
The 6-quart kitchen staple is on sale for $41.34 (29% off.)

Benefit’s Bad Gal Bang Volumizing Mascara

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
I got a sample of Benefit’s best-selling mascara years ago, fell in love, and have never looked back. This goes for $28 at Sephora and is usually $27 on Amazon; right now it’s $22.46.

SUTUN Rechargeable Book Light

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
This is one of those things you don’t think you need...until you realize you need one. And for $10.49 (down from $29.99) you might as well get one today.

Amazon Basics’ Smudge-Resistant Trashcan

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
Your kitchen trash has never been sexier: This sleek baby is a steal for $32.80 (down from $44.96).

Generic Morning After Pill

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
It can’t hurt to have a couple of these morning-after pills on hand, and both these brands are currently under $8: The Ohm My Choice Emergency Contraceptive tablet is $6.99 and the My Way Emergency Contraceptive tablet is $7.24.

Glow Recipe’s Mini Watermelon Sleeping Mask

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
This overnight sleeping mask has a cult following and promises softer, glow-ier skin: The mini travel size is currently on sale for $31.90 (down from $42).

Dionysus Classic Design Tarot Cards Deck with Guidebook

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
If you’ve ever been even mildly curious about tarot cards, consider this your sign. (Get it?) The Dionysus Classic Design Tarot Cards Deck is on sale for $15.99 (down from $22.99).

Pilot, G2 Premium Pens, Ultra Fine Point 0.38 mm

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
This might be the deal of the century: You can get a 12-pack of Pilot’s G2 Ultra Fine Point 0.38mm pens for $12.68 (down from $24.99). If the Ultra Fine Point is too fine (no such thing) for you, a 12-pack of Pilot’s G2 0.7mm are also on sale for even less: $8.92.

Rowenta X-Cel Handheld Steamer

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
You can currently get this “fast & powerful” handheld steamer for $48.99, which is slightly over half off its usual $99.99 price tag.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
If you didn’t get the LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask for $16.80 (down from $24) on Prime Day, did you even get anything on Prime Day?

Steve Madden Mistor Loafer

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
The deal prices on Steve Madden’s loafers and shoes are constantly changing and usually vary by color and size, so keep an eye on them, but these perfect fall loafers are currently $80.17 (down from $99.95).

Crest White Strips

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
These are still the best whitening strips money can buy, and you can buy them today for $29.99 (down 35%).

Mrs. Meyer’s Basil Hand Soap Refill

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
Here’s your hand soap for the next six months. Mrs. Meyer’s best scent is available for $6.97 (down from $8.39).

Levi’s Women’s Low Pro Jeans

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
The Amazon Levi’s store has a done of great deals, like these perfectly distressed, street style-approved jeans, currently on sale for $33.23, which is over 50% off their usual $79.50.

Ecowaare Reusable Mesh Produce Bags

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
For just $9.95 (down from $15.99) you can save your planet from plastic pollution (and help offset all that Amazon packaging, I guess).

Casper’s Standard Cheap Foam Pillow

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
A heavenly, cloud-like sleep is yours with Casper’s highly rated foam pillow for $62.30 (down from $89).

Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
Easy, essential, etc., etc., and a three-pack of neutral tones is currently $22.12 (down from $35).

Vanzon Bluetooth Speakers V40 Portable Wireless Speaker

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
This Bluetooth speaker has an average of 4.5 stars with over 7,000 reviews and is currently over 70% off at $33.99 (down from $125.99.)

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
Stock up! You never know when you’re gonna need one of these when you’re dying of heatstroke (or a hangover) this summer. A pack of 16 is $17.49 (down from $23.45).

The AeroGarden Hydroponic Indoor Garden

Image for article titled The Stuff We Actually Want to Buy on Amazon Prime Day
No one likes a store-bought herb! Grown your own herb garden with this kitchen-top herb garden—currently $49.99 (down from $164.95)—and you’ll never have to deal with grocery-store herbs ever again.

