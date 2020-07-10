'Strippers and Steaks': Your Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Power Ranking

Who is the shadiest, most powerful, and most spiteful of them all? These are Jezebel’s definitive power rankings for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

The ladies pick up where they left off—or at least the arguing does. Lisa and Erika have a heart-to-butt, Kyle brings in reinforcements, and Denise is constantly disappearing—this time for strippers and steaks apparently.