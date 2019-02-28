Image: Getty

I think I’ll pretty much always click on an interview with Stevie Nicks, no matter how many I’ve read and how much I think I know about her. There’s a particularly stellar conversation with her over at Rolling Stone, and the whole thing is a trip. Did you know this woman writes Game of Thrones poetry? “I have a poem that I’ve written about Game of Thrones, and I have a really beautiful poem that I’m writing about Anthony Bourdain,” she says. Here are the passages that took my breathe away, specifically.

She wants to low-key break up Haim.

I did the Gemini thing where you’re two different people — let’s give Stevie her solo career, without breaking up one of the world’s biggest bands. I was on a mission. Every time a Fleetwood Mac tour ended, I hit the ground running...I hope that inspires the women musicians out there. I had this hysterical talk with Haim: “OK, you need to work on your band, but at least one of you needs to start making your solo record.”

Harry Styles, of One Direction fame, is like a child to her?!



He’s Mick [Fleetwood]’s and my love child. When Harry came into our lives, I said, “Oh my God, this is the son I never had.” So I adopted him. I love Harry, and I’m so happy Harry made a rock & roll record — he could have made a pop record and that would have been the easy way for him.

She apparently rocks cashmere off stage almost exclusively.

I could never go out there in a pair of jeans and a denim jacket. I mean, I don’t do casual very well. Even my normal life, I’m in cashmere pants and a cashmere sweater and cashmere thoughts.

She has a motherfucking shawl vault.

I have my shawl vault — they’re all in temperature-controlled storage. I have these huge red cases Fleetwood Mac bought, all the way back in 1975 — my clothes are saved in these cases. All my vintage stuff is protected for all my little goddaughters and nieces. I’m trying to give my shawls away — but there’s thousands of them.

And Stevie Nicks does not, will not, own a computer. She’s a flip phone gal and god do I love her for it.

I like my flip phone. But I don’t like what the Internet has done to people and I don’t like the fact that it’s nailed romance to the wall. I think it’s hard for people to find love these days.

Stevie, I know you’re not reading this because you hate the Internet, but if for some reason you are please open your shawl vault up to the Jezebel staff, I beg of you!