Spring Breakers Have Overtaken Miami Beach

On Saturday, the city of Miami Beach was forced to declare a 72-hour state of emergency and implement a curfew because an absurd number of spring break vacationers had entirely overwhelmed the city. P eople do know we’re still in the middle of a pandemic that’s killed approximately 540,000 people and counting in the U.S., right?

Currently, there is an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew in the Miami Beach entertainment district, with an exception for food delivery services; these rules are expected to remain in effect for the rest of the month. If the chaos continues, they could even be extended to mid-April. People are clearly traveling to Miami Beach in order to let off steam—which has led to some large groups causing literal stampedes.

Half of the over 1,000 arrests that have been made in Miami Beach since February involved out-of-state residents, and in recent weeks police officers have seized an “alarming” number of firearms off the streets. Officials are saying that this influx of people was more than the typical college-aged spring break crowd, likely because of the low airfare costs and lack of restrictions in Florida.

“I don’t see this is a sort of spring break thing, because I don’t think these are college kids,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “I think it changes the nature of what we’re in front of here. I think there are very few places that are open as we have been and as our state has been open. And there are even precious fewer places as beautiful as ours that is open.”

Is it really the time to be bragging?