Apparently men that look like they have scurvy think it’s kosher to use Twitter to comment on women’s body size. And don’t women just love when old white men feel the need to tell us when we’re fuckable or not?

This week, male chauvinist turned psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson spewed fat-phobic comments on his Twitter feed criticizing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2022 cover star and model Yumi Nu. “Sorry. Not beautiful,” he wrote alongside an image of the cover of Nu. “And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.” And like, who asked him?

Obviously, no one. Nu’s Twitter fans quickly ratioed Peterson so bad that he announced his departure from the social media platform. He even claimed he had his assistant change his password to avoid “temptation.” H e wrote: “The endless flood of vicious insult is really not something that can be experienced anywhere else.” We agree, Jordan! We don’t need your vicious insults. Clearly, you can dish it out, but can’t take it!

Nu responded to Peterson’s shitty comments on TikTok Wednesday with a video of her lip-syncing Nicki Minaj’s Itty Bitty Piggy over a screenshot of Peterson’s tweet about her. The video quickly went viral and has since then received over 81,000 likes.

Nu, obviously, looks gorgeous in her cover shoot. To Peterson we say, fuck you. No one needs crusty old men trying to bring curvy women down to size. Clearly sis is thriving and winning without all that extra noise.

As she so elegantly put it in an interview with the New York Post: “It’s a big time for Asian American people in media. I know I play a big role in representation in body diversity and race diversity, and I love to be a role model and representative of the plus-size Asian community.” Nu-1, Peterson-0.