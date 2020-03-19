Spanx Founder Offers Wedding Dress to Brides Screwed by Coronavirus

Image : via Getty

The thing about this new coronavirus-saturated time is that no one really seems to know what to do. This isn’t necessarily anyone’s fault, other than maybe the federal government, but we are being attacked by a disease no one knows how to cure, and the best source of mitigation seems to be to stay home and do nothing. So how do you help, when there’s not much you can do, beyond texting your loved ones and tipping delivery people 50 percent and offering to bring vulnerable people groceries if you’re healthy?

People reports that Sarah Blakely, the founder of Spanx, has made an unusual offer—she says she’ll lend her wedding dress out to brides whose weddings have been canceled or postponed due to social distance measures.

“Calling all brides to be… do you want to borrow my wedding dress from me?” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I have already loaned it out twice… once to a good friend and once to a girl I just met.”

It’s definitely a nice dress:

I was initially compelled to write something snarky—does someone else’s wedding dress make up for otherwise totally ruined plans?—but fuck it . It’s a nice thing to offer. Canceled weddings mean lost deposits, ruined invitations, and other forms of financial loss, and if someone doesn’t have to drop however many thousands of dollars on a wedding dress, great. Plus, having the Spanx founder’s wedding dress makes for a good story .

In general, none of us know how to do anything right now, and we’re all just trying to figure out how to be a part of this nightmarish new normal, so, if you want a free dress if and when “ normalcy” resumes, hit Blakely up. Maybe she’ll let you borrow the Grease outfi t too.