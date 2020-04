Screenshot : Instagram

According to TMZ, model Gigi Hadid is pregnant with the sole heir to the One Direction throne, sired by her sometimes boyfriend, Zayn Malik. Sources tell TMZ that Hadid is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy, which means this is a pre-rona baby.

Advertisement

Malik, who has always been a zaddy, is now officially on his way to becoming The Zaddy. More on this riveting news as it continues to break.