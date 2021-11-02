Today is a day of conflicting emotions. First, there is joy because Kristen Stewart announced that she is engaged to her girlfriend of two years, screenwriter Dylan Meyer. But then there is a deep longing sorrow that Stewart is officially off the market — possibly forever — which is incredibly sad for everyone going through the Twilight renaissance right now.

Advertisement

Stewart, who has been making the press rounds for her upcoming film about Princess Diana titled Spencer, revealed her upcoming nuptials during an appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it,” Stewart said to Stern of Meyer popping the question. “ We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Despite sharing the proposal happening, both Stewart and Meyer are being rather tight-lipped on how exactly it all went down. Jezebel reached out to Stewart’s team for further comment but has not heard back. I hope it’s because they’re all sitting somewhere sipping champagne and toasting to the future of KSteyer. DylStew? We’ll figure it out.

No wedding date has been announced, but if there is a god in heaven, Stewart and Meyer will give the people something! Perhaps we’ll get the tiniest crumb of a photo or two so we can see who wore what or, dare we dream, see if Stewart managed to do a full-faced smile on her special day. Maybe the set of her on-screen marriage to Edward Cullen is still available and they can do some over-the-top engagement shots. It would do double-duty as a final and gentle close of the Twilight renaissance and mark the start of a new chapter in the fandom. Love is really and truly alive!