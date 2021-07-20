Sorry Beliebers, Hailey Bieber Is Not Pregnant

Once again, a woman must come to the aid of an improperly trained Instagram husband to set the record straight. On Monday, Justin Bieber posted a black and white photo of himself and his wife Hailey Bieber with the caption, “mom and dad.” The photo was also an artistic shot of Justin’s crotch which is tastefully displayed in a manspreading position with his baby maker covered with just a whisp of leopard print short- short. That caption, combined with Justin’s front and center loins, led fans to the obvious conclusion that he and Hailey were announcing a pregnancy.

Advertisement

However it turns out, Justin just sucks at Instagram. After several thousand comments speculating the birth of the Bieber child, Hailey chimed in with a comment of her own, “I think u [sic] should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted.”

Justin has yet to follow his wife’s sage social media editing advice but no matter, her comment has set the record straight and the many many pictures of her flat two-pack abs are also doing the work of killing any baby speculation.