I respect Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas a lot; they got engaged almost two years ago and are still taking their time to get married, while Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra beat them to it and had like, three weddings in a row just because they could. In Harper’s Bazaar UK’s latest cover story, Turner seemed especially nonplussed about their relationship, especially when asked if Joe’s fans hate her.

Apparently some of them do, but Turner doesn’t seem to care:

Do his fans hate her? “Yeah, I guess so. It’s better now,” she confesses. “His fans have gotten a bit older. If I’d been dating him during the years when he was appealing to the 14-year-old crowd, it might have been a bit more hostile.

In any case, she has Game of Thrones fans who are just as likely to write threatening messages to Joe:

“The people who watch the show are quite protective of me because they’ve seen me grow up. They write to him and say ‘If you do anything to her...if you break her heart...’ It’s sweet. I like it.”

What really blows my mind is that, in this profile, Turner suggests dating a Jonas brother may be indirectly affecting her ability to work? Turner is blonde and she plays a redhead on Thrones and the upcoming X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, a detail she sort of (?) attributes to her fiancé:

“People don’t seem to like me blonde. Maybe I look too much like an Instagram influencer. There are elements of dating a Jonas brother that mean you get photographed a lot, and so when people see me blonde, maybe they associate me with that rather than the characters I play. So they change up the hair.”

What a complicated living. Asked if they’ll get married this year, Turner said, “Maybe.”

[Harper’s Bazaar UK]

There comes a moment in every woman’s life when she must somehow justify her weight, whether it’s completely average or not. Chrissy Teigen seems to get those questions a lot, so she answered them on Twitter over the weekend:

“‘how do you eat like this??’”, she wrote, using quotations marks to denote she’s paraphrasing people who feel entitled to celebrities’ attention. Teigen says eating “like this” has actually made her put on weight since having her second child, Miles:

basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before miles. he’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!

She added that she lost a lot of weight after having her first child, Luna, but it was due to her postpartum depression. “I’LL TAKE THESE POUNDS AND THIS FEELING!” Good for her.

[Us Weekly]

Amber Heard and her new boyfriend carrying two iced coffees in one hand is my summer look personified.

