Someone Spent $60K on the Butt Plug Trophy from ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once'

Of the many chaotic, otherworldly scenes from A24’s multiverse masterpiece Everything Everywhere All At Once, one that will be seared into my brain for all of eternity is when one version of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) fights off two enemies for a butt-plug-shaped “Auditor of the Month” trophy. Amidst the struggle—which was filmed using a Hong Kong fight sequence technique—one of the guys falls ass-first straight onto the trophy, prompting what was probably a pretty stimulating surprise. The sex-toy-slash-award, I’d like to think, is now sitting front and center on someone’s family mantle, thanks to A24’s week-long auction that sold the film’s best props and costumes.

I consider myself a pretty sentimental person, but I’m apparently no match for the diehard fans of one of this awards season’s most beloved films. The rock with googly eyes—a form that Evelyn and her daughter, Joy (Stephanie Hsu), assume during one of the movie’s most crucial scenes—was auctioned off for $13,200. “It’s not because it’s a rock,” Jason Kisvarday, the film’s production designer, told the New York Times. “It’s because of how many people saw the rock, are excited about this rock, and it means something to them.”

And as someone who can hardly shell out the cash to see a movie at those fancy eat-while-you-watch theaters, I’m not sure who exactly has enough disposable income to drop an entire year’s salary on a movie prop, but apparently, many do! The equally iconic hotdogs fingers that sprung from Evelyn’s fingers in one universe went for $55,000, while the film’s most coveted prop—a stuffed raccoon named Raccacoonie—was “rehomed” for a cool $90,000. I know Evelyn—who was struggling to keep her laundromat afloat—could only dream of making such numbers.

The auction wasn’t just for shits and giggles, though. With the 43 props auctioned off, A24 was able to raise a grand total of $555,725. Proceeds were donated to three different organizations: the Asian Mental Health Project, the Transgender Law Center, and the Laundry Workers Center.



Even with all of this generosity, EEAAO isn’t done giving back just yet: Michelle Yeoh is up for Best Actress at the Oscars later this month—if she wins, she’ll be the first Asian American actor to win the coveted award.

Hopefully, that trophy doesn’t land in anyone’s hands (or butts) other than hers.