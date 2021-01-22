Some Bernie Memes That Are Not Sexist

Graphic : Joan Summers , Image : Getty

Bernie Sanders memes from the inauguration have caused quite the stir online. From what I’ve gathered, women should not be expected to dress any which way, unless they are powerful girlbosses; then they are all but forced to, and so should everyone else. I just see a cold, old man in a coat!



Bernie Sanders , as the story goes, is an evil uncle or that one history teacher who gave someone a bad grade that one time on an essay they really poured their heart into. Look at his coat! How rude. He doesn’t care about women,

goes the critique, because he chose to wore said jacket and mittens among colleagues dressed in clothes lauded upon them by luxury designers across the globe. Poor guy, it must be rough.



But to show another side of Sanders, I have compiled a series of memes depicting Bernie Sanders that are not sexist. I have the right to do this because I am a preeminent feminist thinker, and also a girlboss. We get to do whatever we want.

For starters, Bernie Sanders is an avowed member of the Antifa Bimbo Alliance, as evidenced by his many years as their spokesperon. As the premiere anti-imperial operation in the United States government, that record speaks for itself.



Look at him here! He obviously loves and respects women.



Bernie also spent many years leading the charge on the Antifa Bimbo Alliance’s groundbreaking “I LOVE PUSSY” policy proposal.

I mean, even Meryl Streep loves the guy, how could he possibly be sexist?