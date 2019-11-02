Solange Knowles and Alan Ferguson have split up after 11 years together and nearly 5 years of marriage. It was announced on Solange’s Instagram account on Friday in a post with three selfies.

In the post, Solange discusses a “physical and spiritual transition” she’s undergone in the last two years. She wrote that their split occurred earlier this year. “11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do,” Solange posted.

Until Solange announces her next project, play “Cranes in the Sky” or reminisce about her incredible wedding dance with her son to “No Flex Zone.” [Instagram]

Photo : Robin Marchant ( Getty Images )

“Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member Vicki Gunvalson has filed a lawsuit against her fellow cast member Kelly Dodd as well as show producers at Bravo and NBCUniversal. The suit is filed as Jane Roe, alleging that Dodd’s on-camera statements have damaged her personal and business relationships.

TMZ has deduced that Roe is actually Gunvalson because Gunvalson has declared herself on camera as a “retirement planning specialist and prez of an insurance and financial services company.” In the suit, Gunvalson says she’s never been sued in over 31 years of business and has an A+ Better Business Bureau rating.

The critical episode was filmed in Key West, according to TMZ. Over the course of the episode, Dodd says the following phrases, which Gunvalson says could damage her professional reputation and business ventures :

“You prey on older people.” “You are a con woman.” “You engaged in ‘fraud.’”

According to TMZ, the statements haven’t even aired this season. [TMZ]

