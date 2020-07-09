A Supposedly Feminist Website
Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together

Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together

ginamerlot
Shannon Melero
Filed to:thighlights
Illustration for article titled Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together
Image: Alex Goodlett (Getty Images)

Wednesday was another gorgeous day in Utah, where the National Women’s Soccer League continues to entertain and absolutely destroy the nerves of soccer fans across the country. The day was made even more beautiful when the soon-to-be best team in the league, New Jersey’s Sky Blue FC, won their match with the help of a long-distance goal from Naho Kawasumi.

The OL Reign and the Utah Royals also faced off on Wednesday but decided for some reason that expertly using their feet to maneuver the ball wasn’t going to be enough to attract another 500K+ in ratings. So they decided to use their heads to try and figure out what could really bring in the people.

Illustration for article titled Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together
Image: Alex Goodlett (Getty Images)

The answer was clear: more headers!

Illustration for article titled Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together
Image: Alex Goodlett (Getty Images)
But being the overachievers that they are, the Utah Royals had to one-up the new headers only edict by doing what I now call a Piggy Back Header (trademark pending).

Illustration for article titled Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together
Image: Alex Goodlett (Getty Images)
I also wish to coin the term “slip-and-slide header” but I imagine that would involve some legal action with the creators of the Slip ‘N Slide. But what else could this beauty be called?

Illustration for article titled Soccer Players Put Their Heads Together
Image: Alex Goodlett (Getty Images)
What other body parts will these wizard women choose to move the ball with next!?

Shannon Melero

Staff Writer

