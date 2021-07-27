So, Are You Calling in Sick Even When You Have Debilitating Periods?

So, Are You Calling in Sick Even When You Have Debilitating Periods?

Some Jezebel readers really need to take some time off!

Shannon Melero
Image: Goffkein.pro (Shutterstock)

On Monday we asked you to bear your souls and tell us if you’ve ever called out sick from a job because of period pain. My goodness, were there some extremely detailed and painful-sounding answers! Overall, the community of people with periods who also read Jezebel seems to be willing to take on quite a bit of pain before resorting to the equally painful act of calling a boss and explaining cramps to them. Everybody needs a vacation.

Yes, but keep it vague

Screenshot: Jezebel
Migraines as an excuse always works. (Sometimes.)

Screenshot: Jezebel
Fibroids, more like fuckbroids

Screenshot: Jezebel
A Story In Three Parts

Screenshot: Jezebel
A whole ass what now!?

Screenshot: Jezebel
Universal healthcare when?

Screenshot: Jezebel
Diarrhea is less embarrassing than periods?

Screenshot: Jezebel
Take what is yours with blood and fire

Screenshot: Jezebel
Massive! Cyst!

Screenshot: Jezebel
