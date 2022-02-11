A woman has filed a lawsuit alleging sexual assault and battery against Snoop Dogg and another man, mere days before the rapper is slated to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.



On Wednesday, according to filing in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, a woman identified as Jane Doe alleged that both Snoop, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, and his friend Bishop Don Magic Juan, whose real name is Donald Campbell, had forced her into performing oral sex.

The filing claims the woman is a professional dancer who had been hired by both men to dance at their respective concerts. In May 2013, after a Snoop Dogg concert at Club Heat Ultra Lounge in Anaheim, California, she and a friend had agreed to go back to Snoop Dogg’s studio with him and Campbell. During that night, the woman says she asked Campbell to drive her home and he allegedly drove to his own home instead. The woman says she woke up in the middle of the night to the man forcibly putting his genitals in her face and mouth without her consent.

Later that same day, the woman claimed that Campbell pushed her to attend a taping of “Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network” and cited it as a “career move.” At the taping, the woman claimed she fell ill and went to the bathroom; she then alleges in the suit that Snoop Dogg followed her into the bathroom, masturbated in front of her, and, like Campbell, forced her to perform oral sex.

The complaint says: “Plaintiff found herself thinking about her job security if she displeased Defendant Snoop Dogg. Plaintiff felt pressured by defendant Snoop Dogg due to his dominance, and his position of power over her, including his ability to hire and fire her and ensure that she would never be hired in his industry again.” T he woman says she “suffered anxiety, stress, depression, nightmares, sleep disturbances, post-traumatic stress, headaches, severe emotional distress and physical ailments ” as a result of Snoop and Campbell’s alleged actions. She claims she has lost income, bonuses, compensation, and other employment benefits.

The woman’s attorney, Matt Finkelberg, said in a statement on Thursday that his client “refuses to be silenced and intimidated any longer” and added that her “hope is to inspire other victims of sexual harassment, assault, and battery to understand that they have rights, will be protected, and although they are victims, they will not have to be silenced forever.”

Earlier efforts to resolve the issue privately had been attempted, as per the filing, but ultimately rendered unsuccessful.

Representatives for Snoop and Campbell did not immediately respond to Jezebel’s request for comment, but publicly Snoop did appear to allude to the allegations waged against him this week. In an instagram post, he claimed “gold digger season is here.”