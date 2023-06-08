I could forgive this if it were a one-off moment, but per Page Six, the gross behavior continued. Not even three days later, the new grandmother brazenly doubled down on displaying her allegiance to Pilaf over Louetta. I don’t know how one explains headlines like this to their children at night.

Where does this woman get off? Never mind that she isn’t really carrying the puppy like a baby, but rather in a sling around her shoulder in a way that would probably be dangerous for a real baby. The dog is in the general vicinity of her breast, where it certainly seems like the baby should be—case closed.

Of course, it’s worth noting for would-be Louetta sympathizers that Pilaf the chihuahua is so tiny and fragile that Moore submitted her for the title of Guinness World Records’ World’s Shortest Dog. I think the sheer force of one of Louetta’s burps could kill Pilaf, which might explain why they’ve been so savagely pitted against one another in Moore’s daily life.

What’s clear is that there’s no obvious side to take here, and the stakes could not be higher. Thank god for Page Six’s dogged, relentless coverage of this feud.