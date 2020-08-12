Six Degrees of Brandi Glanville: The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Power Ranking

Who is the shadiest, most powerful, and most spiteful of them all? This is Jezebel’s definitive power ranking for Season 1o of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Results are tallied throughout the season, based purely on friendships, storylines, confrontations, confessional looks, and our very good instinct.

The ladies’ Italian vacation is off to a rocky start. Kyle and Dorit can’t seem to get on the same page, Teddi takes her role as the bone collector very seriously, and Sutton reminds everyone she’s rich. But tensions boil over when Denise throws out more rumors to deflect from her own.