Well, we can add Simon Cowell to the list of celebrities who’ve dabbled with fillers, gone overboard and made themselves look borderline unrecognizable for a bit . Now, after freaking his son the fuck out with his face , Cowell says he’s leaving it alone .



Advertisement

In an interview with The Sun, Cowell revealed that his come-to-Jesus moment with fillers was when he glance d at himself and realized he resembled “something out a horror film.” As someone who often avoids mirrors after a night of drinking because I bloat like a pufferfish, I can relate.

Cowell went on to say that “there was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” and he “saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.” He added that his 8-year-old son Eric was apparently in “hysterics” after clocking that dad looked, uh, different post-fillers.

“Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero,” Cowell told the outlet. “There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water.”

Now, Simon, we all know you’re not just drinking tons of water. We’re well aware of the wonders of lasers, peels, and botox. D o you, babe!

G/O Media may get a commission 23% Off Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Keep it clean

Features three different brush types, learns the layout of your home to avoid getting stuck and damaging things, and can be controlled via an app on your phone. Buy for $176 at Amazon