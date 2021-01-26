Shockingly, Another Famous Person Is On an Island Vacation During the Pandemic

Photo : BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP ( Getty Images )

Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer is vacationing in St. Bart’s while the show’s filming is shut down because a cast member tested positive for covid-19. Production of RHONY was halted for two weeks in the middle of January but was scheduled to start up again in just a few days—a plan which is likely put at risk by Singer’s unnecessary vacation. Page Six reports that when the show temporarily shut down, they had to cancel a cast trip to Lake Placid, and producers had been planning on replacing it with a trip to Singer’s home in the Hamptons. Welp, good luck with that.

“It’s very stupid,” a production source sniffed of her trip, “Likely she’ll have to quarantine for a while when she gets back.”

It also appears that Singer is (unsuccessfully) trying to cover her tracks—several of her recent Instagram posts show her in her New York City apartment, when multiple sources have confirmed she’s actually in St. Bart’s.

“She is telling people on the island that she is keeping it as secret due to her contract with Bravo, yet she is taking pictures with people on the island and flew in on a public plane,” the source added.

I hate to say it, but at least Singer has enough shame to attempt to hide her travels—unlike the many, many, MANY celebrities who have continued to share photos and videos of their international travels amidst a global pandemic that has killed over 400,000 people in just the United States.

At this point, people are left to beg their favorite celebrities to stop doing whatever they want for long enough to even pretend to care whether the rest of us live or die. The bar is literally in hell. [Page Six]

Some cute celebrity baby content—possibly the only good kind of celebrity content—from Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s adorable daughter Kaavia James Union Wade.

