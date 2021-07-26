Shock and Awe: Erika Jayne Orders Pizza in Versace Robe

Page Six reports quite frantically that Erika Jayne, embattled Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and woman about Los Angeles Superior Court, ordered Lucifer’s Pizza in a $500 dollar Versace bathrobe and $250 Alexander Wang pool slides. This is news because she is a celebrity and in some ways, the name of the pizza brand juxtaposed with her ongoing legal woes and the entire ensemble seen at her front door is “ironic,” I guess.

Advertisement

Here’s what Page Six has to say about the breaking situation, as choppers fly overhead in Los Angeles, probably to track any further developments in this truly monumental day for news everywhere:

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 50, stepped out makeup-free, wearing sunglasses and pulling her hair back in a bun. She was snapped retrieving her order from Lucifer’s Damn Good Pizza outside her new home, a three-bedroom, three-bath abode outside of Beverly Hills.

Sadly, onlookers and snoops could not ID the sunglasses Jayne was seen wearing, or explain why she carried a handful of tools, including a hammer, which she almost dropped on her feet while going to pick up her pizza. Thankfully, her pedicure remained unharmed. [Page Six]

I would genuinely like to know who would come into the Instagram comments of a recently pregnant person and accuse them of looking like they just had a child, as if that is either an acceptable thing to say or even very clever. [ Page Six

of a recently pregnant person and accuse them of looking like they just had a child, as if that is either an acceptable thing to say or even very clever. [ Kat Graham on being cast in the Vampire Diaries: “I had just gotten off tour with the Black Eyed Peas and I was back home living with my mom in her apartment when Vampire Diaries pretty much exploded. I was on an inflatable mattress for the first six months of filming because I just didn’t trust [it would last].” [ People

on being cast in the Vampire Diaries: “I had just gotten off tour with the Black Eyed Peas and I was back home living with my mom in her apartment when Vampire Diaries pretty much exploded. I was on an inflatable mattress for the first six months of filming because I just didn’t trust [it would last].” [ I’ll let this headline speak for itself: “ Tayshia Adams Drinking in a Bikini on Yacht Is a Whole Summer Mood

Kathy Griffin would like strangers on the internet to stop saying mean things about her hair. [ People

would like strangers on the internet to stop saying mean things about her hair. [ I’m greatly enjoying Murray Bartlett’s performance on The White Lotus. [ ET



