Sheryl Sandberg Is Engaged

Image : Getty

Facebook COO Sheryl “Lean In” Sandberg is engaged Tom Bernthal, a man she met through her late husband’s brother . According to People, the two got engaged after a hike and picnic in Vermejo Park Ranch:



“They took a hike together on their very first date, so they recreated the moment and got engaged at the end of a long hike this past weekend,” the insider says. Bernthal, 46, popped the question with a ring featuring five tiny hidden diamonds underneath the setting to represent each of their five children.”

Advertisement

Sandberg’s husband passed away in 2015 while they were on vacation with friends. With Bernthal, the two apparently “clicked right away,” and bonded over their mutual commitment to family and philanthropy.

Semi-relatedly, is there a new trend of people being introduced to their significant others by friends of their dead spouses, or their dead spouses themselves? Something to investigate! [People]

Lady Gaga’s relationship with investor and entrepreneur man Michael Polansky is now official. Here they are cuddling near some turquoise water in what is probably Miami, following Gaga’s Super Bowl “Enigma” experience.



Advertisement

Good for her!