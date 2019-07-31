Image: Getty

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has been shelved this year, according to the Australian model Shanina Shaik, who told the Daily Telegraph (via People) that the beleaguered company is working out what, exactly, a spectacle of push-up bras should look like in 2019.

Victoria’s Secret’s sales have been floundering, and last year chief marketing officer Ed Razek made offensive comments about how the company has only just started to consider including plus-size and trans models in their fashion but they are not super keen on doing it. “We market to who we sell to, and we don’t market to the whole world,” Razek told Business Insider in November.

Is that extreme short-sightedness and arrogance coming around to bite them in the ass? Is Victoria’s Secret incapable of evolving its brand? “Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” Shaik told the Telegraph, explaining that “they’re trying to work on branding and new ways to do the show.”

It had previously been reported that Victoria’s Secret was thinking about not televising the fashion show, but it didn’t sound like the event was being called off altogether. Shaik went on (per ET Online):

“It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about.”

Retrograde ideas about what women are supposed to look like are central to Victoria’s Secret’s brand, as Razek’s comments show, but I’m eager to see how the company will change, if it all. And if it doesn’t, I’ll still be fine with Hanes six-packs of underwear and buying my bras at Nordstrom Rack! Jezebel has reached out to Victoria’s Secret for comment and will update this post if we hear back.