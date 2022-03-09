Nothing says, “Happy International Women’s Day!” like having your ex-fiancé apologize for repeatedly saying on a hit Netflix show that you aren’t hot enough to fuck.



Love Is Blind star Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee decided he’d try to wash his hands clean of the discourse that has ensued since the release of the show’s second season, where he is prominently featured. In a video shared on his Instagram on Tuesday, the aspiring DJ announced that he wanted “to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt.”

“Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said—things that honestly just could have been left unsaid or could have been said differently, things that never should have been on national television,” he said, before calling his former fiancee Deepti Vempati his “best friend.”

He went on to admit he knew their “relationship wasn’t gonna end in marriage,” but that he “didn’t want what we had to end either.”

“I’m so, so sorry that I hurt you with my words. It’s the last thing I wanted from all this,” he concluded, noting in the post’s caption he was ready to “take accountability” and apologize to Deepti’s “family and friends that I’ve upset as well.”

In the event that you somehow didn’t watch the show, Shake spent the entirety of season two in a relationship with Deepti and talking openly about her appearance. Specifically, Shake kept saying how great Deepti was, but that he didn’t want to have sex with her. The comments were so warped that his own mother even pushed back on him during one episode.

Deepti ultimately saw Shake for what he is—an asshole—and left him at the altar, solidifying her own status in TV history as a beautiful legend. Clearly unable to just admit his wrongs and move on, Shake doubled down on his feeling that love isn’t exactly blind and there are “certain criteria there that goes beyond the emotional connection.” Jesus Christ, dude. You’re just continuing to make yourself entirely undateable until the end of time.

