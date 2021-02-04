Serena Williams's Interior Decor Is a Nerd's Delight

Screenshot : Youtube

Serena Williams is Architectural Digest’s new cover star. In the feature, written by former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, Williams walks AD through her Miami enclave, designed by sister Venus’s design firm V Starr. It’s a lot.

There’s a karaoke room, and textured rock walls, and a dining room covered in over a dozen brass pendant lamps of all shapes and sizes. The house is overflowing with color and art and trophies, but the room which most caught my eye was her office. In it are two chairs, both pink. One is a modest office-model chair. The other is, quite surprisingly, a gamer chair. First made famous amongst PC gamers for their racecar-like design—legend has it the early models were made by a racing car company—these days, they are most popularly seen occupied by famous Twitch streamers, with the cash to dish out for them. It would appear that Serena’s model is only $200, for any interested.



Does Serena Williams game?

Yes, actually. She recently starred in a Nintendo Switch advertisement over the holidays, and also released a convoluted Snapchat game with Gatorade back in 2016. But in that office in particular, when she has a whole suite of comfy, cozy rooms to kick back in with Super Mario Bros.? Probably not.



Advertisement

The chair is just comfortable!

But I am also one of a very few people that might actually feel some sort of emotion about Serena Williams’ gamer chair, so here are the other highlights from the house tour.



This is her karaoke room, complete with instruments and a bar.



Screenshot : Youtube

Advertisement

My personal favorite room is the living room, which she calls the gallery, where all the art is. There’s a dead Elmo armchair from KAWS, and a Radcliffe Bailey wall mural that features actual moon rocks. All things most people decorate a living room with.

Screenshot : Youtube

Advertisement

Another stand-out piece in her gallery is a clear Wurlitzer piano, which she bought because she wanted a piano for her daughter to play, “but didn’t want it to be so heavy.” It’s so expensive that I couldn’t even find a price for it online.



Screenshot : Youtube

Advertisement

She also has a trophy room, because of course.



Screenshot : Youtube

Advertisement

The rest of her house is hidden behind the magazine’s paywall, but she is gracious enough to leave those of us without Architectural Digest subscriptions with a closing shot of her concealed bookcase door.