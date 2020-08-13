Send Us Your Wildest Pandemic Greek Life Stories

Photo : Sean Rayford ( Getty Images )

Greek life is wild, and probably about to get a lot wilder: If you’re a member of a sorority or fraternity—or in the process of trying to join one—Jezebel would love to hear what’s going on with you.

Advertisement

Are you getting unhinged emails from members of your chapter? Are online or masked-up rush events going terribly wrong? Has your school or national released conflicting pandemic guidelines, and are those guidelines even being followed? Are the Zoom meeting dress codes getting out of hand? Are you a potential new member concerned about safety? Are the sororities on your campus doing something risky or racist? Is someone you know being a dumbass?

If so, we definitely want to hear about it. You can email me at molly.osberg@gizmodomedia.com, tips@jezebel.com, or more securely at molly.osberg@protonmail.com.