In reality, as Jeet Heer and many others pointed out in response to Hawley’s inane commentary, the United States lagged decades behind most other countries in the Western hemisphere in abolishing slavery. England, Mexico, France, and Denmark had all ended slavery before we adopted the 13th Amendment in 1865.

And while it’s unclear from a logical or even syntax perspective what “Christianity is the faith” is supposed to mean in that tweet, Hawley also seems to be whiffing on the irony that Americans used Christianity to justify slavery in the first place. Frederick Douglass had this to say on the subject:

“Between the Christianity of this land and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference—so wide that to receive the one as good, pure, and holy, is of necessity to reject the other as bad, corrupt, and wicked. To be the friend of the one is of necessity to be the enemy of the other. I love the pure, peaceable, and impartial Christianity of Christ; I therefore hate the corrupt, slave-holding, women-whipping, cradle-plundering, partial and hypocritical Christianity of this land. Indeed, I can see no reason but the most deceitful one for calling the religion of this land Christianity…”

Of course, Hawley was not the only right-wing white man to make an absolute ass out of himself on Juneteenth this year. Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, took a more bluntly racist approach, arguing this shouldn’t be a holiday at all because it “competes with” (white people’s) July 4. God forbid!

Of course, none of this reveals anything new or surprising about these men or the movement they’re leading; these people are literally banning books that mention race because they want to keep kids as ignorant to American history as they are. As ignorant in general, I suppose.