Selling Sunset Has Some Fucking Explaining to Do

When I asked Selling Sunset’s self-proclaimed bad bitch Christine Quinn if producers on the show fucked around with the timeline of events, she told me: “I can’t comment on production, but I know you’re a smart person, Joan.” Her words ring in my ear now, considering a new bombshell report that Oppenheim Group lessers Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet were actually married two whole years before their janky TV wedding.

Us Weekly reports that Fitzgerald and Bonnet, Selling Sunset’s most perplexing pair, entered a civil union “months” before production commented in 2018. According to a rep for the couple, “They chose not to tell any of their friends or family, as they were still trying to see if their relationship would work out in the long term.” As the two explain , the union wasn’t even like, legitimate, until reality TV cameras documented their “something borrowed” wedding nearly two years later.

The news also comes amid allegations from none other than prominent Twitter menace Chrissy Teigen, who claimed over the weekend that she has “obsessively” asked other agents if the Oppenheim Group is legitimate. The answer she received is a resounding... “W ell, maybe?” According to Teigen, agent s she’s apparently worked with don’t know anything about the cast of Selling Sunset, which could mean multiple things. One that sticks out to me: Teigen might not shop in a price point high enough to interact with the Oppenheim Group. I’m sure that would burn her up inside.

Meanwhile, the cast has responded to Teigen’s allegations with a mixture of laughter and befuddlement. But Quinn didn’t call me a “very smart” person for nothing. I know that she knows that I know that she knows that I know what I know about her knowing what I know.

There are multiple things known to mankind that are resilient enough to survive a nuclear blast: Cockroaches, Kris Jenner, and S eason 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, apparently.

TMZ claims that production is considering moving the cast into a “bubble: for the duration of filming, a la Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. For a show that bills itself as semi-real scripted television, it’ s incomprehensible that stuffing these mid-aughts hangers-on in a Big Brother house won’t shatter the already thin “illusion.”

Still, when you’re desperate enough to reboot a show like The Hills, common sense gets thrown out the window! [TMZ]

On Instagram over the weekend, Tyler Posey called for justice over the attacks on three trans women—Joslyn Flawless, Eden the Doll, and Jaslene Whiterose—in Los Angeles on Monday last week. In his Instagram Stories documenting his feelings about the attacks, he claimed the people who stood and laughed and filmed the attack infuriated him. He also disclosed that he has “been with” trans women and called for the men who look up to him to re-examine what they believe about their gender and sexuality.

While it’s nice to hear that an actor I spent many, many years thirsting after in high school would stick up for me in a fight and is calling for justice over the attacks, there’s a habit among men who sleep with women like me to center themselves in discussions around violence and transmisogyny. This isn’t to say I don’t appreciate that he’s used his platform in this way! More so, I’d like Posey to re-examine what justice looks like if his initial urge is to involve the police, who have long participated in brutal violence against trans people nationwide.

The intensity of his feelings affirm for me that my trans sisters are the only people I ever truly count on. One of the survivors, Eden the Doll, told the Advocate in the aftermath: “For all my trans brothers and sisters out there, no matter who you are, no matter what you sound like, what you look like, how passable you are, how famous you are, it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, when you’re out there helpless, you cannot be out at night by yourself. You cannot be out at night without protection. We all have to watch out after each other.”

If Posey would like to continue to support trans women in a material way, I’d suggest donating to G.L.I.T.S. as a start.

I’m manifesting this now: I will read A Good Woman by Danielle Steele, and I will figure out why it is Britney Spears’s favorite book.

