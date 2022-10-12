Tres Genco, a 22 year old Ohio man and self-described incel, could receive a life sentence for his plot to murder thousands in a mass shooting that targeted young women in sororities.



This week, Genco pleaded guilty one year after he was indicted by a grand jury and charged with an attempted hate crime and unlawful possession of machine gun. As part of his plea, he admitted possession of two firearms. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Genco identified as an incel and targeted an undisclosed Ohio university in 2020 with the intent to murder women. The Cincinnati Enquirer reported that said school was Ohio State University.

In addition to the federal charges, Genco was convicted on the state level and has already served 17 months in jail for making terror threats, according to the Enquirer. He was arrested in March 2020 after someone who knew him called the police and disclosed that he was a threat to himself and others. On the night of the arrest, when investigators first uncovered the manifesto and firearms, local law enforcement contacted the FBI, according to county prosecutor, Anneka Collins. It took 15 months and a separate sentence for Genco to be indicted at the federal level. Worst yet, he reportedly had applied to a community college after his release from jail.

“Genco formulated a plot to kill women and intended to carry it out. Our federal and local law enforcement partners stopped that from happening,” U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio said.



During an investigation, law enforcement officers discovered Genco’s manifesto wherein he detailed his desire to “aim big” with regard to the mass shooting. His goal? To kill 3,000 women. Genco stated he intended to “slaughter” women “out of hatred, jealousy and revenge” and referred to death as the “great equalizer.”

According to prosecutors, officers also found a gun with a bump stock attached, several loaded magazines, body armor and boxes of ammunition when they searched Genco’s car. An examination of Genco’s electronics showed that on the day he’s alleged to have penned the manifesto, his internet history showed he’d searched for sororities and a specific university in the state, authorities said. Additionally, Genco’s manifesto referenced the 2014 mass shooting enacted by Elliot Rodger— a 22 year old who killed six and wounded 13 outside of a Santa Barbara sorority house. The date of Genco’s planned shooting was the same as Rodger’s.

But that wasn’t Genco’s only allusion to Rodger: Court documents revealed that Genco often posted on a popular website for incels from July 2019 through March 2020. One post detailed spraying “foids and couples” with a water gun filled with orange juice. “Foids” refers to the shortened version of “femoids,” an incel term for women. Disturbingly, Rodger’s manifesto included how he also sprayed orange juice from a super-soaker at “popular college kids.”

Genco’s surveillance of the undisclosed Ohio university reportedly took place in January 2020, the same month that court documents noted he wrote a document he called “Isolated,” signed, “Your hopeful friend and murderer.” His thoughts, he described, were “deluded and homicidal.”