Selena Gomez's First Kiss Was With Dylan Sprouse and She Hated It

Image : Getty

Most first kisses are objectively bad, primarily thanks to oddly-placed seatbelt buckles and the strange teenage propensity for using teeth. For Selena Gomez, it wasn’t that her first kiss was bad—it was one of the worst days of her life.



The problem, as Gomez told Kelly Clarkson, was that at the time (2006), she had a huge crush on Cole Sprouse:

“Cole Sprouse was on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and I was obsessed with that show and I thought we were gonna be together one day. Then I guest-starred on the show—but I kissed his brother and I didn’t get to kiss Cole.”

Asked by Clarkson how terrible it must have been to kiss someone for the first time on camera, Gomez responded: “It was one of the worst days of my life.”

In fairness, the kiss in question was with Dylan Sprouse, who is Cole’s twin brother. Minus the cameras and presence of a million people running around stage-directing your inaugural kiss, this doesn’t sound that bad. Clarkson revealed that her first kiss was with someone who used his tongue as though he we were “searching” for something in her mouth. I just realized that I don’t even remember mine, and will spend the rest of the night wondering what is wrong with me that I managed to forget what is apparently supposed to be some sort of milestone?! [Page Six]

Katy Perry’s grandmother, Ann Hudson, passed away at the age of 99. RIP Ann, and sorry for your loss Katy. You gotta admit, 99 is damn good run.



