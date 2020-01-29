Selena Gomez Says Justin Bieber Was Emotionally Abusive

Image : AP

As Justin Bieber prepares to drop his new album on St. Valentine’s Day, Selena Gomez has opened up about the way he treated her during their very long, very on-and-off again relationship, telling NPR that her new single, Lose You to Love Me, is indeed about him :



“It has a different meaning to me now from when I wrote it. I felt I didn’t get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that is saying—I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn’t that. It was very difficult and I’m happy it’s over,” she shared. “And I felt like this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now here I am stepping into a whole other chapter.”

She added that she felt like she “was the victim to certain abuse,” clarifying that she meant emotional abuse:

“Yes, and I think that it’s something that—I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Meanwhile, Justin’s single is called “Yummy.” [E! Online/NPR]

Kobe Bryan’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram that marked her first public statement since the death of her husband and daughter on Sunday:



