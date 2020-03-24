A Supposedly Feminist Website
Subscribe
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Security Guard Makes the National Cowboy Museum the Only Good Twitter Account

Lauren Evans
Filed to:national cowboy museum
national cowboy museumtwitter
Save
Illustration for article titled Security Guard Makes the National Cowboy Museum the Only Good Twitter Account
Image: Twitter/Nat’l Cowboy Museum

Coronavirus has closed the doors of Oklahoma’s National Cowboy Museum, but its social media presence is doing better than ever thanks to the incredibly charming security guard who took over the account. Here he is, Mr. Tim Send:

Advertisement

Tim says he’s new to this, but he seems to be a natural, scattering his posts with images of cool museum artifacts, mustache critiques and puns. I love him:

“There’s no dancing at the awards or wolves.”

Advertisement

The National Cowboy Museum has earned thousands of new Twitter followers since Tim took over, and with good reason. His posts—and the fact that he includes the word “hashtag” with his hashtags—are the balm we need during this global nightmare. Thanks, Tim.

Lauren Evans

Night blogger at Jezebel

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jezebel

The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Forcing Abortion Providers to Make Impossible Decisions

Feminism Means Survival on Good Girls

New Orleans Has a Plan—at Least for Its Rat Population

Are Taylor Swift and What's-His-Name Going to Get Married?