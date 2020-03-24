Security Guard Makes the National Cowboy Museum the Only Good Twitter Account

Image : Twitter/Nat’l Cowboy Museum

Coronavirus has closed the doors of Oklahoma’s National Cowboy Museum, but its social media presence is doing better than ever thanks to the incredibly charming security guard who took over the account. Here he is, Mr. Tim Send:



Tim says he’s new to this, but he seems to be a natural, scattering his posts with images of cool museum artifacts, mustache critiques and puns . I love him:

“There’s no dancing at the awards or wolves.”

The National Cowboy Museum has earned thousands of new Twitter followers since Tim took over, and with good reason. His posts—and the fact that he includes the word “hashtag” with his hashtags—are the balm we need during this global nightmare. Thanks, Tim.