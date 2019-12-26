Second Person Who Accused Kevin Spacey of Sexual Assault Has Died

Ari Behn with his children Image : Getty

Another Kevin Spacey accuser, Ari Behn, has died. Behn, who accused Spacey of groping him during a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007 died by suicide on Wednesday at the age of 47, according to CNN. At the time of the alleged incident, Behn was married to Princess Marth Louise of Norway. The couple had three daughters. Norwegian King Harald, in a statement to Hello!, said, “It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn’s passing. Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him. We are grateful that we got to know him.”

This death comes just three months after another Spacey accuser, a massage therapist known only as John Doe, died before his scheduled trial was able to take place. After the death of John Doe, the groping case against Spacey was dropped. Behn’s suicide also comes on the heels of a bizarre video of Spacey that was posted online Christmas Eve. The video shows Spacey in character as Frank Underwood tending a small fire and speaking directly into the camera as he once did on House of Cards before his character was written off the show.

Advertisement

Behn wrote several plays and novels during his lifetime. His final book, Inferno, was released in 2018 and detailed his struggles with mental illness and alcoholism. If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal ideation, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.