Scarlett Johansson has walked back claims that she should be “allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal.” Thank god! After a weekend of backlash, the actor issued a press release clarifying her comments. Obtained by Page Six, Johansson claims her words were edited for clickbait and “widely taken out of context.”



“The question I was answering in my conversation with the contemporary artist, David Salle, was about the confrontation between political correctness and art. I personally feel that, in an ideal world, any actor should be able to play anybody and Art, in all forms, should be immune to political correctness. That is the point I was making, albeit didn’t come across that way.”

ScarJo also acknowledged that “not every actor has been given the same opportunities” she has, and that she will “continue to support” the push for diversity. Isn’t that a strange, retroactive approach to a history of obstinately assuming roles withheld from those same actors she claims to support? Regardless, the initial comments reminded me of her April 2007 cover story for Vogue. In an interaction with a server in England, madness ensues:



“Creole? Really? How fascinating. So is there still that whole voodoo thing?” The young waiter from the island of Mauritius stood tongue-tied in the dining room of the Spa Hotel in Kent, England, baffled by the movie star who was focused on his French accent instead of his list of Frenchified entrées—trout millefeuille and tenderloin en croute. He did not understand why his native dialect made her think of black magic, Mardi Gras, and dolls with pins. “You know, voodoo? Witchcraft? Is that part of the culture?” Her voice lowered coaxingly. “You can tell us.”

It’s a helpful reminder of the scandalous publicity she’s since built her career on. And if anything, the drama was successful in kick-starting the national awareness of As If, a magazine I’m sure most had not heard of until Colin Jost’s number one fan graced the cover. [Page Six]



It’s time for an Irina Shayk update! After her messy split with Bradley Cooper in June—and subsequent Icelandic escapades—I’ve dedicated an inordinate amount of free time tracking the model’s divorce process. (Thank god I’m nosy!) According to Entertainment Tonight, Shayk “set pulses racing” at the Formula E Championship over the weekend. She wore a vinyl midi skirt and an understated black t-shirt. Feels like a power move, reader! Interestingly, the model paired the ensemble with printed stilettos, wayfarer sunglasses, and a checked Burberry mini bag. She even modeled the adventurous fit while posing with someone I can only assume is a race car driver.



While his ex-girlfriend was speeding her way into the future, Bradley Cooper stepped out in a shocking pair of pants while grabbing lunch with Laura Dern. Everyone has their own path, even if it involves oddly colored casual wear! [Entertainment Tonight]



