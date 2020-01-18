A Supposedly Feminist Website
Saturday Night Social: This Florence Pugh Mukbang Saved My Life

Garrett Schlichte
Florence Pugh for Vogue
Screenshot: YouTube

Unlike voting, which is a right, blogging for Jezebel is one of my life’s greatest privileges. However, sometimes even waking up to do something you love requires a little bit of external motivation.

For me, today, that motivation was delivered via this Vogue.com video where Florence Pugh mukbangs (participates in a mukbang? does a muckbang of?) 11 proper English dishes while wearing a banana pudding-yellow dress that I want to borrow and never take off.

The video, reminiscent of the ‘I Want Candy’ scene of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, which was basically porn for me, contains a little bit of everything that I care about; pastry, roasts, couture, British women, a Tide to go pen, and now being added to that list, Florence Pugh saying tzatziki.

If anyone’s got Florence’s number, feel free to send it my way because I’ve got a questions about a dress, but if not, I’ll settle for hearing about what’s motivating you and bringing you some joy in the comments below.

Garrett Schlichte

Weekends at Jezebel, freelance writer living in San Francisco. Please clap.

