Saturday Night Social: This Florence Pugh Mukbang Saved My Life

Florence Pugh for Vogue Screenshot : YouTube

Unlike voting, which is a right, blogging for Jezebel is one of my life’s greatest privileges. However, sometimes even waking up to do something you love requires a little bit of external motivation.

For me, today, that motivation was delivered via this Vogue.com video where Florence Pugh mukbangs (participates in a mukbang? does a muckbang of?) 11 proper English dishes while wearing a banana pudding-yellow dress that I want to borrow and never take off.

The video, reminiscent of the ‘I Want Candy’ scene of Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, which was basically porn for me, contains a little bit of everything that I care about; pastry, roasts, couture, British women, a Tide to go pen, and now being added to that list, Florence Pugh saying tzatziki.

If anyone’s got Florence’s number, feel free to send it my way because I’ve got a questions about a dress, but if not, I’ll settle for hearing about what’s motivating you and bring ing you some joy in the comments below.