I’m back with this week’s Saturday Night Social! I’m so proud of all of us for making it through the week that saw the start of the public impeachment proceedings, another man entering the Democratic primary, and the House Science Committee debating an absolutely bonkers policy. To say it was a lot is an understatement.

So I’m looking for some joy for tonight. Rep. Ayanna Pressley introduced a sweeping vision of what criminal justice reform could be. Harry Styles is coming back to Saturday Night Live tonight. And nine-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell loves Nirvana. In fact, Nirvana is in her top 5 bands so far.

I love that Nirvana is in her top five bands so far. The joy of discovering great music for the first time makes me unbelievably happy, and I finally understand the joy of having a kid. But to experience Bushell’s joy, I don’t have to go through labor.

Check out this video she just posted of her drumming along with the 1991 song “In Bloom.” She’s incredible and brings me so much joy. What’s bringing you joy today?