Ivanah Campbell is a 6-year-old from Port Elizabeth, South Africa who has achieved a small amount of internet fame for a simple reason: She absolutely fucking rules.

On Facebook and Instagram, where ivanah.dancer has roughly 18,000 followers, Ivanah posts videos of dance routines that she executes with a level of commitment and precision that is both astounding and inspiring. According to South Africa’s Herald, Ivanah studies swimming, hip-hop dance (her favorite), and ballet—though she is forced by her grandma to attend ballet, which relatably she finds boring.

Dancing, however, is her purpose. “I love music, it does something inside my heart,” she told The Herald. “When a song plays my body gets this itching feeling. I just want to dance.”

In case it’s not abundantly clear from the hair bows strapped to her buns, Ivanah also has supremely excellent style.

Advertisement

Strap those sequin shoes to my giant feet, thank you very much!

So I’m gonna channel Ivanah and dive into the weekend with some gusto, especially now that I’ve survived my first supremely terrifying tour as a gossip blogger. Good weekend to us all.