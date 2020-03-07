Saturday Night Social: Kamala Harris Endorses Joe Biden, According to Joe Biden

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Image : Getty

After ending their presidential campaigns, p retty much everyone who’s not Elizabeth Warren sold their soul in exchange for some weird version of political clout I don’t completely comprehend — and by that I mean they all just went ahead and endorsed Joe Biden.



Pete did it, obviously, Amy did it, of course, Beto did it and I’m honestly still confused as to why it matters but the fact remains that he did it either way. And now, whether she actually has or not, it would appear Joe Biden is under the impression he has the endorsement senator Kamala Harris, who had previously demolished him over his stance on bussing during a debate.

“To all of Amy’s folks, to all of Pete’s folks, to all of Kamala’s folks, Beto’s folks, I’ll tell ya what, what a gigantic difference it’s made,” he said at a rally on Saturday morning to what can be best described as tepid applause.

I’m sure we’ll find out whether or not Harris has actually endorsed Biden in the coming days (ugh, weeks?), or if this was just another one of those slips of the tongue he’s becoming so well known for these days.

Either way, I hope you’re all having a great weekend and while you’re here I truly do have to know; if someone was going to endorse you for president, who would you want it to be ? Mine answer is obviously all of the Dixie Chicks, whose new single I have literally not stopped listening to since it came out.