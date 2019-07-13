Screenshot: YouTube

The 1989 Nora Ephron film When Harry Met Sally’s most noteworthy attribute was how it ruined at least two generation’s worth of platonic relationships between men and women. A close second, though, is that fake orgasm scene in New York’s famous Katz’s Delicatessen, and in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary, Katz’s held a fake orgasm contest in the middle of the restaurant.

TMZ has video, and you can relive the original magic below:

Maybe I’m...just...doing it wrong, but I find neither Ryan’s rendition, nor the 2019 attempts particularly realistic. Does everyone have what she’s having but me? Sound off in the comments, and do have a lovely rest of your weekend.