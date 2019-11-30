I’m absolutely losing it at this video of a turtle doing, according to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer, “the breast stroke.”

I refuse to investigate where Wolf might be that would put him in the same location as such a cute turtle. I would LOVE to know why he was captivated by this particular turtle.

I, too, am mesmerized by this turtle’s swimming. Please watch these 29 seconds whenever you need to zen out.

What made you lose it in a fun way (like the turtle breast stroke video) or in a bad way? Saturday Night Social is a good space to vent, y’all. As long as you follow the comment policy.