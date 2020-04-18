Saturday Night Social: I Too Have Gone Through 70 Bottles of Liquor

Image : Getty

Last night I thought about watching a bootleg of the musical The Last Five Years alone in my apartment, drinking an entire bottle of wine alone, and crying, just for fun. Instead, I ended up having a virtual movie night with friends, watching Julie & Julia, drinking an entire bottle of wine alone, and crying, just for fun. Watching a movie about cooking that is actually about blogging before spending a day blogging is always a choice!



I woke up not feeling great, but probably better than this Connecticut man who has been charged burglary in the third degree, larceny in the third degree and criminal mischief in the first degree, after self-quarantining in a restaurant for four days and eating and drinking pretty much everything they had inside.

Louis Angel Ortiz apparently broke into Soul de Cuba Café in New Haven, Connecticut last Saturday and then spent the better part of the week going full A ugustus G loop on the place and downing thousands of dollars of food, and stealing and consuming around 70 bottles of liquor. To this, I can deeply, deeply relate. As Whitney Houston might say, it’s not right, but it’s okay!

Now, I certainly am not in favor of burglarizing small businesses now, or ever, but you do have to admit if you’re going to break the law, this is definitely the way to do it. And in fairness, no one was hurt more by this than Ortiz, who must be experiencing a hangover so unimaginable right now it actually makes mine feel a little better .

Definitely no one do this, like ever, but I am curious, if you were going to barricade yourself in a restaurant for four days, which restaurant are you picking and what are you eating and drinking while you’re in there?