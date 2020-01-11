Saturday Night Social: Hey, Do I Know You from Somewhere?

It happens to the best of us. We’re at a party hanging out, minding our business and probably searching for a pet to interact with while avoiding awkward social interaction when, bam, we’re brought face to face with someone who looks vaguely familiar, although we can’t quite pinpoint how we know them.

Do you introduce yourself and risk the uncomfortable “we’ve actually met seven times before” scenario, or just say hi and hope for the best?

Luckily for this Starbucks barista, the do I don’t I know you situation played out in the best possible way when it turned out that the customer in line actually was former p residential hopeful Julián Castro and not just some random doppelgänger . If only we all could be so lucky.

What do you think the former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development was ordering?