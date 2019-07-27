Las Vegas is experiencing a deluge of grasshoppers, and the swarm is so thick that the National Weather Service is warning drivers it could impact visibility on roads. That would be...a terrible way to die.

According to NBC,

State entomologist Jeff Knight said in a news conference Friday the grasshopper population was likely nourished by the Southwest’s relatively wet winter and spring. He said the insects are relatively harmless and will likely stay for a few more weeks before continuing to migrate north.

Harmless until you crash your car on the grasshopper-slick road into a grasshopper-coated dumpster, or choke on one in your sleep! On the bright side, they are delicious in tacos. Embrace your fate, Vegas.