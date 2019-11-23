I have seen my newest hero — both physically and spiritually — and it is 82-year-old bodybuilder Willie Murphy. “He picked the wrong house to break into,” Murphy told WHAM.

An ICON. I have lied literally ever other time I’ve called someone an icon.

The man she beat up started pounding on her down on Thursday night after 11 p.m. saying he was sick and needed an ambulance. Murphy told WHAM she called the police but wouldn’t let him inside her home. “ I hear a loud noise. I’m thinking, what the heck was that? The young man is in my home. He broke the door,” she said.

The man who broke into her home didn’t know that Murphy is a bodybuilder who has won medals and works out at her YMCA branch basically every day. She told the news station she can deadlift 225 pounds. A fit icon!

She hid in her house as the man walked through the house and eventually grabbed the nearest thing to her. “ I picked up the table, and I went to work on him,” she said. THE TABLE.

Murphy added, “ The table broke.”

We love a fit lady! I want to make her proud of my physical and spiritual journey. How are y’all making Willie Murphy proud this week?