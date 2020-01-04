Saturday Night Social: At Last, Someone Is Standing Up for White Men

Image : via Getty

Terry Gilliam, erstwhile Monty Python and infamously cursed director, seems as intent on canceling himself as bad luck is intent on canceling his films. Here are some choice lines from his recent interview with the Independent:

“People work so hard to be offended now,” he says with a grin. “I don’t know why I’m doing it. It’s not fun anymore.” He seems to be enjoying himself today, though. The more incendiary his opinion – that the #MeToo movement is a witch hunt; that white men are the real victims; that actually, it’s women who hold all the power – the bigger that smile.

Advertisement

Read on if you too would like your weekend ruined:

“In the age of #MeToo, here’s a girl who takes responsibility for her state,” says Gilliam. “Whatever happened in this character’s life, she’s not accusing anybody. We’re living in a time where there’s always somebody responsible for your failures, and I don’t like this. I want people to take responsibility and not just constantly point a finger at somebody else, saying, ‘You’ve ruined my life.’”

Erm...

And then that phrase comes up. Witch hunt. “Yeah, I said #MeToo is a witch hunt,” he says. There’s a silence. “I really feel there were a lot of people, decent people, or mildly irritating people, who were getting hammered. That’s wrong. I don’t like mob mentality. These were ambitious adults.”

Advertisement

I ...?

“I don’t understand why people behave as if this hasn’t been going on as long as there’ve been powerful people. I understand that men have had more power longer, but I’m tired, as a white male, of being blamed for everything that is wrong with the world.” He holds up his hands. “I didn’t do it!”

Advertisement

Head scratch......?!

“It’s been so simplified is what I don’t like. When I announce that I’m a black lesbian in transition, people take offence at that. Why?”

Advertisement

Well, OK.

Sorry for doing this to you all on a Saturday night, but I couldn’t let Gilliam’s so very brave stance go unreported on this website. Maybe next week will be better?